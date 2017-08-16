Says one of the biggest racists on TV.

REID: “Yeah, exactly. This person that Republicans are terrified will tweet at them, doesn’t have the guts to stand up to David Duke? Look, the reality is Donald Trump is not parroting these views or pandering to these views. These are his views. I think he’s made that crystal clear. You know, George H.W. Bush didn’t condone the Willie Horton attacks, right? There have been lots of politicians that have trucked with racism. You’ve had Woodrow Wilson invited the klan into the Oval Office in screen birth of a nation. We’ve had openly racist presidents. We you know, listen to some of the tapes of Richard Nixon. You had LBJ who grew up in west Texas and had never lost the affect of saying Niggra but who when the office came into his hands, even when he was in the Senate, he refused to sign the southern manifesto. Something about him grew. He was able to grew as a man. He was able to grow in the office. George H.W. Bush fought in World War II. He was never going to go that far. We’ve had men, flawed men in the office. We’ve had racist men in the office. Donald Trump short of only maybe Woodrow Wilson and Andrew Jackson is being himself more than any other previous president with disgraceful racial views. That’s the truth. He’s not pandering to people. These are his views. He’s being himself.”