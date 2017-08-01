Pathetic publicity stunt to save his floundering Broadway show.

Via The Hill:

Michael Moore led the audience from his anti-Trump Broadway show straight to the entrance of Trump Tower to protest the president’s controversial Tuesday remarks about a deadly white nationalist rally.

The star of the one-man “Terms of my Surrender,” joined by “Spotlight” actor Mark Ruffalo, took to the streets of Manhattan after Tuesday night’s performance.

“He’s completely unhinged,” Moore, 63, said in a Facebook Live video while riding a bus from the theater to Trump Tower. “So we’re going to go over there and try to hinge him back together and ask him to resign.

“Really, that would be the decent thing to do after what he did this weekend and what he said today. If he had any decency about him, he would just quit.”