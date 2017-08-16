Tolerant left strikes again.

Via Free Beacon:

The president of a College Republicans chapter said he was attacked and choked by hard-left activists as he attended a vigil for the woman killed Saturday at the Charlottesville Unite the Right demonstration.

Ithaca College student Caleb Slater wrote in a statement that masked members of Antifa assaulted him at a Syracuse event held on Sunday in memory of Heather Heyer, who died when a driver plowed into counter-protesters in Virginia.

Slater wrote that he wore a Young America’s Foundation (YAF) hat to the vigil “as a symbol of peace,” and he hoped showing up to the left-wing Black Lives Matter program as an identifiable conservative would demonstrate that “conservatives condemn the actions of the alt-right just as much as anyone else in our culture.”

