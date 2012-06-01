Not gonna happen.

Via The Hill:

In the wake of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend, a number of Democrats have called for President Trump to purge the nationalist voices in the White House.

On Tuesday, Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) took that argument a long step forward, urging the removal of Trump, as well.

Moore, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Trump’s remarks on Tuesday defending some of the white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville — while blaming counterprotesters, in part, for the eruption of violence that left one counterprotester dead — is evidence enough that Trump is unfit to serve as president of a country derived of multiculturalism.

“As we once again hear Donald Trump defend those responsible for the deadly riot in Charlottesville and receive praise by hate groups like the KKK and neo-Nazis, the time has come for Republicans and Democrats to put aside our political differences and philosophical debates for a higher cause,” Moore said in a brief statement.

“For the sake of the soul of our country, we must come together to restore our national dignity that has been robbed by Donald Trump’s presence in the White House,” she added. “My Republican friends, I implore you to work with us within our capacity as elected officials to remove this man as our commander-in-chief and help us move forward from this dark period in our nation’s history.”