North Korea blinks.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a “very wise” decision to back off threats to attack Guam, tweeting the alternative would have been unacceptable.

North Korea’s dictator backed off recent bellicose rhetoric that he would fire nuclear-armed missiles at Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean, according to press reports.

Trump, who said last week that “fire and fury” would be brought on Kim if he continued his nuclear threats against the U.S, tweeted, “Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”

