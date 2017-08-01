Via Daily Mail:

A preacher who converted to Islam has suggested Muslims smell better than non-believers.

Sunni sheikh Isa Graham used the analogy of a man accidentally walking into a hotel conference room to describe the superior cleanliness of Muslims.

‘When he walks into our area, he should know there must be Muslims here,’ he said, gesturing with his right hand covering his nose.

‘Because the bathroom’s the cleanest, the way that people are speaking to me is the most polite. And the smell is the best.’

However, the preacher with the hardline Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaah Association also criticised moderate Muslims for failing to properly embrace Sharia law, an Islamic legal system which imposes punishment for adultery, among other things.

