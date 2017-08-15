He has evolved since then. (Sarcasm)

Via WHSV:

Wes Bellamy has resigned his post at Albemarle High School.

Bellamy made the announcement on his Facebook page Monday night.

“I do not think that returning to the high school this year is the right thing to do for the young people at the high school,” Bellamy said in his statement. “We have to ensure that our students have the best possible learning environment, and I do not want to do anything that will compromise that.”

Bellamy was a career and technical education instructor, teaching computer science.

Bellamy, who is also the vice-mayor of Charlottesville, recently came under fire due to a series of tweets he sent over a period of years.

The tweets have been described as racist and disparaging of women.

Following the release of the tweets, he voluntarily resigned from his spot on the Virginia Board of Education.

