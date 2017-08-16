Mount Rushmore is next.

Via AJC:

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called for the removal of the giant carving that depicts three Confederate war leaders on the face of state-owned Stone Mountain, saying it “remains a blight on our state and should be removed.”

“We must never celebrate those who defended slavery and tried to destroy the union,” Abrams said in a series of tweets posted early Tuesday, a response to the deadly violence sparked by white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Va.

Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would take a monster of a sandblaster and require a change in state law. The Georgia code has a clear mandate for the memorial, saying it should be “preserved and protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause.” […]

Abrams faces state Rep. Stacey Evans in next year’s Democratic primary, and the race has quickly turned testy. She has faced criticism for refusing to rebuke protesters who chanted “support black women” at Evans at a progressive conference over the weekend.

Four high-profile Republicans are in the race, and several were critical of her stance. Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle said the state has taken “great strides” to add exhibits that give a more inclusive view of the Civil War.

“Instead of dividing Georgians with inflammatory rhetoric for political gain,” he said, “we should work together to add to our history, not take from it.”

