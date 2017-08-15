One out of hundreds.

Durham County sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who said she took part in toppling the Confederate statue in downtown Durham. More arrests are expected.

Takiyah Thompson, 22, was taken into custody shortly after protesters held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at North Carolina Central University. Thompson climbed a ladder to the top of the statue to tie a rope around its neck before the crowd tore it down

Thompson is charged with

disorderly conduct by injury to a statue (Class II Misdemeanor)

damage to real property (statue as a fixture (Class I Misdemeanor)

participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class H Felony)

inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500 (Class F Felony)

The protesters who took part in toppling Confederate statue in Durham on Monday held the news conference Tuesday to call for the dropping of any charges related to the incident.

“The people decided to take matters into our own hands and remove the statue,” said Thompson, a member of the far-left Workers World Party and a student at N.C. Central University. “We are tired of waiting on politicians who could have voted to remove the white supremacist statues years ago, but they failed to act. So we acted.”[…]

The statue was pulled down by a group of demonstrators Monday evening. A woman climbed a ladder and put a nylon rope around it while others pulled.

Thompson, in an interview with ABC11 on Tuesday, admitted her involvement.

“I feel like it’s important to tear down these vestiges of white supremacy,” Thompson.[…]

Also at Tuesday’s news conference, Andrews addressed criticism that his officers did not intervene as the statue was pulled down. He said using pepper spray was considered, but leaders decided on restraint to avoid injuries and further chaos.

“Don’t mistake restraint for inaction. If I had my deputies to engage a hostile crowd, there would have been injuries,” he said.

