So is it still ok now they move on from Confederate monuments to others?

Via NY Post:

Vandals defaced the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday — scrawling “F–k law” in red paint on a pillar at the monument, according to the National Park Service.

The desecration was found around 4:30 a.m., NBC Washington reported.

A preservation crew is working to remove the graffiti without damaging the stone on the historic memorial, officials said.

The Lincoln Memorial overlooks the Capitol building and National mall.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact US Park Police.