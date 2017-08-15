McCain endorsement is virtual kiss of death.

Via Newsmax:

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., defended President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster after some on the right have called for his firing.

“The recent attacks upon him from the so-called ‘alt-right’ are disgraceful,” McCain said in a statement released on his website Monday.

“Since this fringe movement cannot attract the support of decent Americans, it resorts to impugning the character of a good man and outstanding soldier who has served honorably in uniform and sacrificed more for our country than any of his detractors ever have,” Sen. McCain said. “Such smear tactics should not be tolerated and deserve an emphatic response.”

