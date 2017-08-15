These people are virulent in their wrong beliefs. Everything that disturbs them, even if it isn’t true, should be swept away.

Via Daily Caller:

Students at a ritzy private college in Southern California have announced they feel “unsafe” after a fellow student posted a photo of herself with Vice President Mike Pence on Facebook because, they say, Pence “has shown himself so willing to commit institutional violence.”

McKenzie Deutsch is the student who posted the Facebook photo of herself with Pence. She is a student at Scripps College, the all-female branch of the Claremont Consortium.

Deutsch, a rising junior, was an intern this summer in the office of U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from the state of Washington.

During the course of the internship, Deutsch had the opportunity to meet Pence and to stand in a photo with the vice president flanking her on one side and Rodgers her on the other side.

Deutsch posted the photograph on her Facebook page with the caption: “The places you’ll go, the things you’ll see, the people you’ll meet… What a day it was in DC!”

In response to the Facebook posting, some of Deutsch’s acquaintances at Scripps — and at other schools in the five-school Claremont Consortium — shamed and ridiculed Deutsch.

A few people even added Deutsch as Facebook friends precisely so they could send her nasty messages, she said.

“I don’t know if you understand that Pence want me and the people I love to be erased by any means possible. I don’t know how to express to you how it feels to see a fellow Scrippsie in this photo with someone who has shown himself so willing to commit institutional violence,” one angry student wrote under Deutsch’s photo with Pence.

Keep reading…