This is why even progressives hate him. He is the most self-interested leftist ever.

Via Free Beacon:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took off Monday for a family vacation in Rhode Island just days after he convinced the city’s Campaign Finance Board to award him an additional $1.6 million in public matching funds for what he called a tough reelection fight.

De Blasio was automatically entitled to $958,000 in matching funds as part of the city’s campaign finance program—though he was not obligated to take the money—but requested more, claiming that the Democratic primary on Sept. 12 will be a tough reelection race, according to the New York Post.

The mayor is considered a heavy favorite in the race and it is rare for candidates to vacation so close to an election they expect to be a hard-fought battle.

“It’s unfortunate that the mayor made a strong case for additional matching funds by saying he had a competitive race and then took off on vacation,” Dick Dadey, director of the government watchdog Citizens Union, told the Post. “The argument that he needed it for a competitive election doesn’t hold together very well.”

Keep reading…