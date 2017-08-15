People should know history, that would deter a lot of stupidity.

Via Free Beacon:

An elite paratrooper division of the U.S. Army that parachuted into Normandy on D-Day to thwart Nazi German troops publicly denounced a white supremacist protesting in Charlottesville who donned a hat bearing the unit’s insignia.

The condemnation came after a photo of an older man wearing camouflage pants and a baseball cap with the seal of the 82nd Airborne Division sewn across went viral on social media in the wake of the violence that erupted between white nationalists and counter protestors in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday. The unidentified man was photographed with his arm raised in a Ku Klux Klan solute.

Keep reading…