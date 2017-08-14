Along with his plan for Democrats to win 2018…

Via US News:

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders told a group of seniors that the solution to the country’s health care crisis is to make Medicare available to all, a proposal he plans to introduce shortly after Congress reconvenes in September.

The Vermont independent visited the Franklin County Senior Center in St. Albans on Monday answering questions about health care, social security and President Donald Trump’s budget before heading to an East Fairfield dairy farm to hear from several dairy farmers about the challenges facing the industry, as well their health care concerns.

Keep reading…