Three climate scientists have started an initiative to plant more than 100 billion new trees to mitigate the environmental impact of President Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris agreement on climate change, the BBC reports.

Current pledges to plant trees number about 140,000 from a little over 500 people, 0.0000014 percent of the #TrumpForest project’s ambitious goal, according to project’s website.

Project creators Dan Price of Britain, Jeff Willis of the U.S., and Adrien Taylor of New Zealand are encouraging twitter users to tag actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio in tweets to draw his attention to the project.

“We’ve met some of the people on the front lines of climate change in Bangladesh, Mongolia and in other countries, and we found it extremely upsetting that Mr. Trump’s ignorance is so profound,” Taylor told the BBC. “So we started to do something about it. Only a small percentage of the world voted him in, but we all have to deal with the consequences of his climate ignorance.”

