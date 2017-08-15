No understanding of history or concern for the Constitution.

Via Daily Caller:

The official Twitter account of Black Lives Matter and the organization’s Chicago branch have announced that all Confederate groups, flags and statues “should be illegal” in the United States.

Government officials should look to Germany’s decision to outlaw “the Nazis, their symbols, salutes” and flags after World War II, the racial activist group says.

The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter issued two tweets on Monday afternoon related to Confederate symbolism.

The official Black Lives Matter Twitter account then retweeted the Chicago branch’s messages to all 252,000 of its followers.

Some 460 Twitter users have liked the Black Lives Matter tweet that calls for a ban on Confederate groups and symbolism similar to Germany’s ban on Nazi symbolism.

