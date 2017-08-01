…that won’t backfire or anything.

Via NYDN:

Jennifer Lawrence is taking on Nazis and it’s not even for a movie role.

The “Passengers” star is imploring her 16 million Facebook followers to help track down the white supremacists who marched in the Charlottesville rally Saturday.

“These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find,” the Oscar winner wrote on Facebook, along with photos of the marchers carrying torches and flags with swastikas.

“You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!”

