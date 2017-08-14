Via Daily Caller:

Texas A&M University cancelled white nationalist Richard Spencer’s “White Lives Matter” event Monday, citing security concerns.

The university cancelled the event scheduled to take place outdoors on Sept. 11 at Texas A&M, following a notice event organizer Preston Wiginton sent to the media titled “Today Charlottesville, Tomorrow Texas A&M,” according to a university statement.

“Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus,” said the university. “Additionally, the daylong event would provide disruption to our class schedules and to student, faculty, and staff movement (both bus system and pedestrian).”

