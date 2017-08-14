The forgot their masks.

Via WNCN:

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the old Durham County courthouse on Main Street Monday evening in opposition to a Confederate monument in front of the government building.

Around 7:10 p.m. a woman climbed the statue using a ladder and attached a rope around the statue.

Moments later, The crowd pulled on the rope and the statue fell. One man quickly ran up and spat on the statue and several others began kicking it.

In 1924, the Confederate statue was dedicated to Durham.

Engraved on the front of the monument is “The Confederate States of America.”

Above it, is a statue representing a soldier who fought in the civil war.

“It needs to be removed,” Loan Tran, an organizer, said earlier Monday. “These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

