Wonderful news! Tough as nails.

Via Free Beacon:

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) is set to return to work when Congress reconvenes in September after the August recess concludes, according to a fellow Louisiana congressman.

Republican Rep. Garret Graves said that Scalise’s recovery has been long and complicated, but he is determined to return to work come September, WWL.com reported Monday.

“He’s coming back next month. So we will see how that goes,” Graves said. “He may be fighting off doctors at the hospital to come.”

But Scalise’s office told the Washington Free Beacon that the congressman is focusing on in-patient rehabilitation and there is no update to share at this time regarding his return to work.

Keep reading…