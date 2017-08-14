She is breaking from the narrative.

The mother of the 32-year-old paralegal who was killed after being run over by an alleged white nationalist in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday has thanked President Trump for denouncing neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

“Thank you, President Trump, for those words of comfort and for denouncing those who promote violence and hatred,” Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said in a statement on Monday, just after Trump condemned Saturday’s violence.[…]

Trump’s remarks on Monday came as he faced heavy criticism for not directly calling out the white supremacists and neo-Nazis whose rally in Charlottesville precipitated Heyer’s death. He was blasted by critics on Saturday for decrying violence “on both sides” of the rally.

Trump was much more direct in his condemnation on Monday.

“Two days ago, a young American woman, Heather Heyer, was tragically killed. Her death fills us with grief, and we send her family our thoughts, our prayers, and our love,” Trump said Monday.

“Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” he continued.

Trump also sent condolences to Virginia State Troopers Jay Cullen and Burke Bates. They died after a helicopter in which they were riding to surveil the Charlottesville protests crashed.

