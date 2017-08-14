Via Free Beacon:

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has been briefed on a plan to strike the area around Guam, according to the country’s official news agency on Monday.

Kim said he will wait a while longer before making a decision as to whether or not to strike, Reuters reports.

“The United States, which was the first to bring numerous strategic nuclear equipment near us, should first make the right decision and show through actions if they wish to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and prevent a dangerous military clash,” Kim said, according to the North Korean news agency.

Kim also ordered that the military should be “fire-ready,” in case he decides to give the order at any moment.

