And this is what will help fund The Resistance and the ‘grassroots protesters’ in the streets against Trump.

Via Free Beacon:

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has sent $800,000 from her campaign funds to her new political action group, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Clinton announced her intent to be “part of the resistance” in May with the formation of Onward Together, a political action group that will fund a number of established “resistance” groups that can quickly counter President Trump with direct action and protests.

The group is dedicated to “encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office” and advancing “progressive values and work to build a brighter future for generations to come,” according to its mission statement.

Federal Election Commission records show that Clinton has sent hundreds of thousands from her campaign funds to her group the same month she announced its creation.

Hillary for America, Clinton’s campaign committee, made the $800,000 contribution to Onward Together on May 1, according to its FEC filings.

