Via Charlotte Observer:

Families packed the patio of Plaza Midwood’s Common Market Saturday morning to hear drag queen Brandon James read stories to children.

Donning a mermaid costume, James read several books and took pictures with children.

James, who used to live in Charlotte, initially requested to host children’s story time event at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in July. The request was denied, and James said he was the subject of ridicule and online hate speech.

Common Market, at 2007 Commonwealth Ave. in Plaza Midwood, announced it would allow James to read at the business, after owner Blake Barnes said it was ridiculous for people to be offended by the show.

