See here’s the problem. Among the violent people in Charlottesville were Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Yet here’s media not only not condemning but giving credence to this group by talking with their leader who believes they have the right to talk away the speech rights of those with whom they disagree (not just neo-Nazis).

Via Free Beacon:

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement claimed Monday on MSNBC that hate speech is not protected under the U.S. Constitution.

Host Katy Tur asked Dignity and Power Now founder Patrisse Cullors about President Donald Trump’s initial statement on the violence from white supremacists at a Charlottesville, Va. rally, which appeared to equate the neo-Nazis with the counter-protesters.

“Draw a distinction for me, if you will,” Tur asked Cullors, who first spread the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

“I think what is important at this moment is white nationalists are actually fighting to take away people’s rights,” she responded. “Black Lives Matter and groups like Black Lives Matter are fighting for equality.”

“Hate speech, which is what we’re seeing coming out of white nationalists groups, is not protected under the First Amendment rights,” she continued.

