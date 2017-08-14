Still not identifying which group or groups the protesters were with.

Via CBS6:

A WTVR CBS 6 journalist was assaulted by a protester in Richmond Sunday night.

The journalist, who was not on the clock but was recording video for the newscast on his phone, recorded video of a large crowd of Monument Avenue protesters passing by The Camel, a live music venue, on West Broad Street.

“Stop filming bro,” one protester yelled.

“I can film whatever I want,” the CBS 6 staffer replied in the video. “Get out of my face.”

The employee said protesters then put the flags in his face to block his camera view and intimidate him.

“That’s when then I extended my arm above the flags to try to get a better shot of the protest,” he said. “One member of the group hit the phone out of my hand and my natural reaction was to push them out of my personal space. Immediately following I was hit in the back of the head with some type of blunt object.”

Police officers responded and the journalist was transported via ambulance to the hospital, where he received four staples in his scalp. He was later released from the hospital.

“This is not a peaceful protest,” he wrote.

Keep reading…