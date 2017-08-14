The reason that the violence escalated was that the Antifa were bused into the area to smash the Nazis. Had they not done so, there would have been no clashes. This of course sets the stage for more clashes. Trump should name Antifa and Black Lives Matter as well, as they have a much longer reach and funding than do the small number of loser neo-Nazis.

Via Daily Caller:

Far-left agitators are calling for an escalation in tactics following this weekend’s violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Many of the same groups that have organized violent demonstrations in Berkeley, California and elsewhere are now calling for an aggressive response to the violence in Charlottesville. Far-left “anti-fascist” (or antifa) figures are advising agitators to do the job that police won’t: shutting down “fascists” and prevent them from organizing.

Radical left-wingers have for months justified violence as a way to fight back against “fascism” and “racism” — terms that they have applied not just to white nationalist fringe groups but to prominent figures on the right as well. (RELATED: Shooting At GOP Baseball Practice Latest In Pattern Of Violence Against Republicans)

“Charlottesville is just the beginning. If the alt-right can get away with murder there, none of us will be safe. We have to stand up to white supremacists, we have to shut down and chase out these bigots every time they try to organize, or else they will kill more people,” reads one poster created by anarchist group CrimethInc, a self-described “international network of aspiring revolutionaries.”

