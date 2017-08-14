And that’s their aim, which she lays out clearly: to continually dehumanize him so that attacking him or calling for his removal sounds more palatable to people, damn the Constitution or any rule of law.

Via Daily Caller:

Ana Navarro’s latest attack on President Trump was beyond the pale even for CNN, leaving host John Berman nearly speechless.

Navarro asserted Monday that Trump’s failure to explicitly denounce white supremacists in his statement on the Charlottesville violence was the worst thing he has ever done.

“There are times when the President of the United States needs to step up and be the unifier-in-chief,” she said. “This was such a moment for him and he blew it to a level in order to pander to members of his base who he did not want to antagonize.”

After a long rant, Navarro dropped a bomb that took the air out of the studio.

“In my book, his lack of empathy, his lack of leadership, his lack of courage–he’s unfit to be human,” Navarro stated.

