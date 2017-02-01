Feel the bern!

Via NTK:

Democrats are becoming more liberal on economic issues in the age of Donald Trump, according to a new poll released by Gallup on Friday morning.

Gallup has measured “Economic Ideology” on a three-point scale – conservative, moderate, or liberal – for decades.

Democrats in 2017 are now 15 points more likely to say they’re “liberal” on the economy (33 percent) than “conservative” (18 percent). This 15-point gap is larger than the six-point gap from 2009 to 2012. “Moderate” is still the economic ideology for a plurality (46 percent) of Democrats.

Keep reading…