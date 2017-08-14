Via Daily Mail:

Accused white supremacist killer James Fields made his first appearance in court on Monday where he was denied bail after being charged with ramming his car into a crowd in Charlottesville – murdering one and injuring dozens more.

The 20-year-old from Maumee, Ohio, appeared in court by video monitor from the Albemarle Charlottesville regional jail.

He wore prison stripes and looked downward and avoided eye contact with the camera for much of his appearance.

The judge charged him with one count of murder, for the death of Heather Hyer, 32, and three counts of malicious wounding, as well as one charge of hit and run.

He is accused of being at the wheel of the Dodge Challenger which was driven at speed into a crowd of counter-demonstrators who had gathered in response to a far-right rally whose organizers said they were protesting the removal of a Confederate memorial in the city.

Field spoke in short yes and no statements during the appearance. He quietly responded ‘no, sir’ when asked by the judge if he could afford an attorney.

Fields told Judge Robert Downer that he had no ties to Charlottesville and no family or friends in the city.

He was denied bail, and his next appearance was scheduled for August 25.

The court said it would appoint a lawyer for Fields, but not from the public attorneys office because one of the employees at the office had a family member who was injured in the alleged attack.

Outside the city’s General District Court there was more disruption as Matthew Heinbach, one of the leaders of the so-called alt-right groups which had gathered in Charlottesville on Friday night and Saturday, turned up with at least one follower.

