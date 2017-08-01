No bueno if true.

Via Washington Examiner:

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s job may be on the chopping block as President Trump suspects he is behind damaging leaks about West Wing staffers, according to a new report Saturday.

Bannon’s West Wing colleagues believe he’s behind leaks about national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who has been the target of far-right attacks, Axios reported.

Breitbart News, which Bannon used to run, has targeted McMaster in recent weeks though the top White House aide has told his colleagues he is not behind the attacks.

