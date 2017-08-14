Screw this trash.

Via Sports Illustrated:

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon and he told reporters that he plans to protest all season.

Former teammate Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem before the Oakland Raiders’ exhibition opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season, quarterback Colin Kaepernick found himself at the center of nationwide attention by kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner to raise awareness for social injustice in America. Kaepernick is a free agent.

Most of the Seahawks’ organization and fellow players were not aware that Bennett was doing the protest, according to ESPN’s Jim Trotter. One front office official told Trotter that he was OK with Bennett’s decision.

