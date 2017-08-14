The Zuck is butt hurt.

Via Hollywood Reporter:

The work of a conservative street artist known for skewering the liberal politics of celebrities and corporations has been deemed “hate speech” by Facebook, which shut his page down on Sunday.

The notice comes just days after the artist known as Sabo attacked Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg with posters disparaging his alleged presidential aspirations. “F*ck Zuck 2020” read the posters, the symbol after the “F” being a middle finger. They were hung in the dead of night last week in various California cities.

“Your page has been unpublished for using hate speech,” read the message at the Unsavory Agents fan page run by Sabo.

Sabo is the artist’s pen name and Unsavory Agents is the name of his website and business where his artwork is sold.

Sabo last struck on Friday when he plastered fake ads and posters around Google and YouTube offices in Venice Calif. Those ads, some as large as 30 square feet and some plastered onto bus stop benches, ridiculed Google as a place that is hostile to free thinkers, a reference to the recent firing of an employee who penned a 3,000 word memo to co-workers critical of his employer’s focus on diversity in its hiring practices.

