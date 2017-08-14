If it was planned, it wasn’t well thought out.

Via Fox News:

The feds are looking into whether James Alex Fields Jr., the suspect accused of ramming his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., had help planning the alleged attack, a senior Justice Department official familar with the investigation told Fox News on Sunday.

The DOJ has opened a federal civil rights hate crime investigation into Saturday’s crash, which killed one person and injured 19 others.

“The investigation is not limited to the driver. We will investigate whether others may have been involved in planning the attack,” the official said, adding that domestic terrorism charges are possible as well.

DOJ officials say domestic terrorism includes criminal acts that are dangerous to human life and appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population. “Motive often is not clear, but we have enough evidence to be suspicious that the suspect intended to send a message and not just harm immediate victims,” the DOJ official said, adding that “scores” of federal officials have been helping local law enforcement.

The crash is being investigated jointly by the FBI, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia and the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section, Fox News is told.

