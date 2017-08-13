United against Trump.

Via Fox News:

Radio host David Webb pointed out that both white nationalists and radical Leftists attacked President Trump on Saturday.

The nation was left grieving after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA turned violent, leaving one person dead and dozens injured. The rioting began over the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee near the University of Virginia.

Critics slammed President Trump for not calling the rioters white supremacists when he condemned them yesterday on Twitter and at a press conference.

“The president no matter what he does will have this alignment of white nationalists, David Duke condemning him or the Antifa leftist hate movement,” Webb remarked to “Fox & Friends” on Sunday.

Keep reading…