The Trump campaign released a new ad on Sunday blasting Democrats and excoriating President Trump’s “enemies” in the mainstream media.

“Democrats obstructing, the media attacking our president, career politicians standing in the way of success,” begins the 30-second ad.

Images of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Rep. Maxine Waters flashed across the screen as a narrator accused Democrats of obstructing Trump’s legislative agenda.

Notably absent are photos of any Republicans, who Trump has not shied away from criticizing in recent weeks for failing to repeal Obamacare.

The middle part of the ad — which is notable for its release a day after a white nationalist protest ended in the killing of a woman in Charlottesville, Va. — touted Trump’s achievements in his first 200 days in office.

“President Trump’s plan is working,” a narrator says.

