Perfect. All identity politics betrays the rule of law and the Constitution.

Via Stream:

The riot in Charlottesville, Virginia is a stain on America. It’s the fruit of growing political hate at both ends of the spectrum. It’s also a failure of law and order. The authorities’ first job is to keep the peace, while protecting the free speech rights even of the nastiest among us.

The pro-choice racists who marched in Charlottesville tempt people to silence them using their fists. We’ve felt that way often watching other flavors of pro-abortion pagans exercising their First Amendment rights. But using violence is wrong. It’s wrong against Republican congressmen and Antifa marchers, against neo-fascists and New Black Panthers, all alike. That’s the road to civil war. (Read this piece by liberal writer Peter Beinart on the reach, power, and virulence of the violent Antifa movement.)

We have a government in the first place to prevent strong disagreements from turning into violence. To keep people from getting killed in the streets. Not to routinely wave off the anti-speech violence of one rabid political faction (Antifa), then be shocked, shocked, when haters on the other side (the Alt-Right) decide to escalate. That’s what happens when the authorities giving orders to the police pick and choose which side gets to break the law.

That’s how Germany in the 1920s and 30s descended into chaos, then welcomed tyranny. We stumble down that same road when police and other authorities allow either side to use violence to intimidate or silence people.

But that’s not a message for today.

A Day to Come Together as a Nation and Virtue Signal

Today, for too many Christians and conservatives, is primarily a day for virtue-signalling. For the church to boldly step forward and denounce … exactly what the world denounces. Sometimes you do have to state the obvious. White racism is wrong. That is absolutely true. Saying that in the 1850s or even the 1950s in America was prophetic. It’s still true, of course.

But today it takes the same courage as crying: “We have no king but Caesar!” That was legally true in AD 33. And it kept the peace. Just imagine the vigor and voice which the scribes and Pharisees gave when they shouted that. It felt so … good!

What the world holds dear and protects … we leave that carefully alone.

The violent Antifa enemies of free speech on campus, who put on hoods and attack professors. ….

The elite faculty members who study “whiteness” and “maleness” and “heterosexuality” as if these were diseases. …

The imams who preach theocracy, child marriage, female genital mutilation, marital rape, and the Muslim conquest of the West. …

The clinics in every ghetto where a eugenics organization carries out its founder’s mission of weeding out the “unfit,” then sells their tiny parts for profit. …

The LGBT activists trying to outlaw therapy for troubled souls who want to resist their sinful inclinations, or children with sexual confusion. …

Cheap Grace by the Caseload

Well, we can’t address every evil, can we? So why don’t we focus on the really unfashionable, marginalized, contemptibly weak evils, which the world also condemns? That sounds really easy and comfortable. (There’s a blue light special in aisle 9: cheap grace, by the caseload!)

The democratic German establishment let Nazis come to dominate key departments in universities via conspiracy, fear, and silencing. Programs emerged to study Jewishness as if it were some sort of illness — you know, the way they’re studying “whiteness” and “maleness” today.

Do you want to know how and why the Nazis came to power? Because the establishment let them. It considered them idealists — rough around the edges, but with their hearts in the right place. They were vigorous, even dangerous. But at least they were fighting the greater evil, the real threat — the Communists. So the authorities in Germany treated the Nazis as our authorities treat Antifa today.

Keep reading…