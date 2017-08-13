Here we go again.

Via Lexington Herald Leader:

Mayor Jim Gray said Saturday he is taking steps to remove two controversial Confederate-era statues from the lawn of the former Fayette County Courthouse on Main Street.

Gray’s announcement came the same day as multiple people were killed and injured in Virginia after a vehicle drove into counter-protesters who had clashed with white nationalists around a Confederate-era statue in Charlottesville.

Gray said in a statement he will ask the Lexington-Fayette County Urban County Council at its Tuesday work session to take the first step — to ask a state military commission for permission to take down the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge. Gray said the vote was already in the works.

“We have thoroughly examined this issue, and heard from many of our citizens,” Gray said in a statement. “The tragic events in Charlottesville today have accelerated the announcement I intended to make next week.”

Keep reading…