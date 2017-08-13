Via NY Daily News:

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer on Sunday unequivocally linked President Trump with the white nationalists who unleashed a wave of violence on his town and left one person dead a day earlier.

“Old saying — when you dance with the devil, the devil changes you,” Signer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Signer said he believes that Trump’s campaign and the rhetoric that he used on the campaign trail last year emboldened racists and neo-Nazis across the country.

“I think they made a choice in that campaign, a very regrettable one, to really go to peoples prejudices, to go to the gutter,” Signer said. “These influences around the country, these anti-Semites, racists, Aryans, Nazis, KKK, they were always in the shadows, but they’ve been given a key and a reason to come in the light.”

