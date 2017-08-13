Media while rightly criticizing the white nationalist violence, of course, failed to mention the violence from Antifa, Black Lives Matter and other far left groups who were there. Because the neo-nazis are wrong doesn’t make the violent leftists right. They’re both violent and wrong. But to mainstream media, the Antifa were ‘anti-racists’ or ‘counter-protesters,’ as opposed to violent communists there to bash the Neo-nazis and fight the police.

Via NY Post:

President Trump on Saturday blamed the unrest in Charlottesville on the “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.’’ Speaking at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, he added, “it has been going on for a long time in our country.’’ Without naming any person or group, he called for a “study’’ of the “situation.’’

Trump said he spoke with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and they agreed “the hate and division must stop and must stop right now.’’ Several politicians from both parties criticized Trump for what he left unsaid. Keep reading…

Before the car attack, people were reporting the ‘clashes’ but that got lost in the subsequent media stories.

Example of scenes mainstream media apparently missed:

Trump updated his statement specifically condemning white supremacists, just in case it wasn’t clear that condemning all violent groups meant all violent groups.

“The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK, neo-nazi and all extremist groups,” a White House spokesman said Sunday. “He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

Neo-nazis are not ‘right’ or conservative, they have much more in line with leftist groups.

When will MSM be condemning the radical leftist violence? These are some of the same people who have been carrying ‘resist’ signs and rioting in various locations for months.

So when will the leaders of the ‘resistance’ such as Maxine Waters condemn them?



