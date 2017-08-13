Terrible.

Via Daily Caller:

Virginia State Police (VSP) released the names of two deceased aviation personnel after a helicopter crashed Saturday just outside of Charlottesville, Va.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a VSP helicopter went down in a wooded area near a residence in a sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of the city.

The pilot, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, Va., and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, Va., died at the scene. No one on the ground was injured.

“Our state police and law enforcement family at-large are mourning this tragic outcome to an already challenging day,” Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said in the statement.

