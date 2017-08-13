Gee, who would have guessed with all his posturing, including the ridiculous trip to Germany? We’ve been saying this for months. He’s the only one who doesn’t get that he wouldn’t stand a chance, even progressives hate him. Of all the ones out of NY, Cuomo stands the best chance.

Via NY Post:

Mayor de Blasio is putting out feelers to run for president, spreading whispers that Bernie Sanders, 75, and Elizabeth Warren, 68, are too old, sources say.

De Blasio, 56, will claim he’s the rightful standard bearer for the progressive wing of the Democratic party.

“He thinks he’s going to coast to re-election victory,” one Dem told me. “His people are sending out overtures asking where he should go next and whom he should meet on a national level.”

His jockeying could turn New York into a circular firing squad with Gov. Cuomo obviously poised to run; plus Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has been relentlessly raising money this summer; plus State AG Eric Schneiderman, who has friends in Hollywood, where Norman Lear has hosted fund-raisers for him.

