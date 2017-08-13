This jerk should worry about his own country and his dictator dad – not us. Protip: the White House isn’t in New York, fool.

Via Politico:

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, threatened to “take the White House” with guns if President Donald Trump followed through with a military intervention in the country, a possibility he said he would not rule out on Friday.

“If the U.S. soils the homeland, the rifles would come to New York and take the White House,” Maduro Guerra said according to reports from Venezuelan media.

Trump on Friday said he would not rule out the U.S. pursuing “a military option” against Venezuela, which has come under increased pressure for its human rights abuses.

Keep reading…