Here we go again.

Via NY Post:

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Marshawn Lynch made the biggest news of what otherwise was a routine preseason NFL game by sitting during the national anthem before the Oakland Raiders’ 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night.

The ex-Seattle running back, who came out of retirement to sign with his hometown Raiders, sat on an orange cooler with his arms resting on his knees, while others around him stood.

Although he rarely talks to the media, Lynch has voiced support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the anthem last season to protest what he saw as a pattern of police mistreatment of people of color.

Lynch did not play in the game and was gone from the locker room by the time reporters arrived.

