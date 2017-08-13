OAKLAND, Calif. — Protesters marched in California cities to decry racism in the wake of deadly violence that erupted at a white nationalist demonstration in Virginia.

In Oakland, hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday night to hear speakers and then marched peacefully downtown, chanting and waving signs and banners. Some of the protesters blocked Interstate 580 before being dispersed, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

One of the downtown marchers carried a hand-crafted sign reading, “Call it what it is. White supremacy.”

Keep reading…