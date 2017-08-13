Taking control of the desired narrative.

Via RWN:

The Washington Post Editorial Board is in its normal snit fit mode, having decided to make the Charlottesville riot all about President Trump. Because #Resist. They’ve decided that what Trump said wasn’t presidential, so, they decided to create their own version of what a presidential president would say about the incident, because what Trump said just doesn’t fit in. I guess they’d prefer that he came off the golf course to make a speech, then head back for a few more holes. Which, BTW, I cannot find any condemnation of what Obama did regarding James Foley from the WPEB in the immediate few days.

What a presidential president would have said about Charlottesville

HERE IS what President Trump said Saturday about the violence in Charlottesville sparked by a demonstration of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members:

We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides. On many sides.

Here is what a presidential president would have said:

“The violence Friday and Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., is a tragedy and an unacceptable, impermissible assault on American values. It is an assault, specifically, on the ideals we cherish most in a pluralistic democracy — tolerance, peaceable coexistence and diversity.

Of course, it’s easy for the WPEB, who wrote this hours and hours after the event, rather than as it was happening. Of course, no matter what Trump said, La Resistance would find fault. Had Trump said the exact words the WPEB manufactured, they would have found fault.

