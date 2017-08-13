Illegal is illegal.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government over the detention of three teens suspected of being gang members.

The lawsuit, filed against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and several federal immigration agencies alleges three teenagers are unlawfully detained on “suspicion of being gang members without substantiation,” the New York Times reported.

“If you’re Hispanic and in the Brentwood area here, and you’re a young kid who came here recently, you’re living in a police state,” Bryan Johnson, a lawyer for one of the teenagers, told the reporter. “Anything you do, you go to school, you’re under investigation.”[…]

The lawsuit claims ICE detained three teens suspected of being gang members. They claim the allegations are unfounded. In one case, a teen wrote the El Salvador country code, 503, in a notebook. That number is linked to MS-13, the Times admitted. Brentwood High School suspended the teen following the incident. Police in Brentwood arrested the teen on a charge of suspicion of disorderly conduct. After making bail, ICE officers took him into custody.

Police arrested a second teen suspected of “killing someone,” the lawsuit states. Lawyers claim they stopped him only because he wore an El Salvador soccer jersey.

ICE arrested the third teen after he “admitted to being in a gang,” the Times stated from the lawsuit. Lawyers said his admission is not true and said immigration officials did not give him the opportunity to gather any belongings or to communicate with his mother or an attorney.

An ICE official with knowledge of the circumstances, speaking to Breitbart Texas on condition of anonymity, said ICE defines a “gang member” as a person who shares the gang’s identity and its purpose of engaging in criminal activity. ICE also defines a “gang affiliate” as a person who is an associate of a gang member but who is not formally initiated into the gang, but who also shares the gang’s values.

