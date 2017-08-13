The man who punched her is the shirtless guy in the hat in the above picture. The mainstream media generally failed to identify that the ‘counter protesters’ included Antifa and Black LIves Matter and that the ‘counter protesters’ had been violent as well.

A female reporter has been punched in the face in a crowd of counter-protesters as she filmed the aftermath of a fatal car attack in Charlottesville.

Taylor Lorenz, a political reporter for The Hill, was assaulted while filming live in the aftermath of a car rampage through a crowd of Black Lives Matter activists that killed one and injured 19.

The assailant already had an active warrant out and has been arrested, Lorenz said on Twitter.

She told DailyMail.com that police said the suspect’s last name was Smith, but was uncertain of his first name.

Lorenz (who formerly worked as a reporter for DailyMail.com) was filming live at the scene for The Hill when, just feet away from her, a car struck multiple people who were marching in counter-protest to a massive white nationalist rally.

In the aftermath, she continued to interview witnesses and gather facts at the scene.

She was attacked about fifteen minutes after the car rampage, while filming first responders and police responding to the carnage in the street.

Video from the scene shows a shirtless man approach Lorenz and shout ‘Stop the f**king recording!’

