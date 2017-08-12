The firing of James Comey is not relevant to the Russia probe. Plus it was within his power to fire him.

Via Daily Mail:

US special prosecutor Robert Mueller is seeking to interview former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus as apart of an ever widening investigation into the Trump administration.

According to the New York Times, Mueller’s office is currently in contact with the White House about interviewing former and current senior staff at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Mueller is looking to speak to officials who may provide information, transcripts, notes and testimony on a number of issues, including insight on President Donald Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey in May.

The discussions may prove crucial as Mueller continues to investigate whether Trump obstructed justice in firing Comey.

